Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Punjab residents among 3 held in J-K's Kathua; 161 kg poppy straw seized

Another truck was intercepted at Dalhoti Morh in the Rajbagh area of Kathua and 26 kg of poppy straw was seized during search of the vehicle, the spokesman said, adding two residents of Punjab, driver Kulwant Singh and his accomplice Paramjit Singh of Amritsar, were arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:43 IST
Two Punjab residents among 3 held in J-K's Kathua; 161 kg poppy straw seized

Three persons, including two Punjab residents, were arrested on Saturday after 161 kilogram of poppy straw was seized from two trucks along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A Punjab-bound truck was intercepted at Londi Morh in Hiranagar and its search led to the seizure of 135 kg of poppy straw, a police spokesman said.

He said the driver of the truck, Happy Kumar of R S Pura area of Jammu, was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for trying to smuggle the narcotic substance. Another truck was intercepted at Dalhoti Morh in the Rajbagh area of Kathua and 26 kg of poppy straw was seized during search of the vehicle, the spokesman said, adding two residents of Punjab, driver Kulwant Singh and his accomplice Paramjit Singh of Amritsar, were arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Class 10 West Bengal board exams for 2021 to start from June 1

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Saturday announced that the class 10 exams for 2021 will start from June 1, with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. The secondary exams will continue till June 10, an official of the ...

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 84,928 cr this kharif season so far

Paddy procurement has increased by 25 per cent in this kharif marketing season so far to 449.83 lakh tonnes at the minimum support price MSP, valued at Rs 84,928.10 crore. In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season KMS 2020-21, Government conti...

4 cases of new COVID-19 variant identified in Madrid

Madrid Spain, December 26 ANISputnik At least four cases of a new COVID-19 variant that recently emerged in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Spains Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, a prominent official in the Spanish capitals administrati...

1,006 new COVID-19 cases in MP, nine deaths, 1,129 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,006 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,37,406, a health official said. With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll rose to 3,545, he said.A total of 1,129 patien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020