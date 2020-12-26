Two Punjab residents among 3 held in J-K's Kathua; 161 kg poppy straw seized

Three persons, including two Punjab residents, were arrested on Saturday after 161 kilogram of poppy straw was seized from two trucks along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A Punjab-bound truck was intercepted at Londi Morh in Hiranagar and its search led to the seizure of 135 kg of poppy straw, a police spokesman said.

He said the driver of the truck, Happy Kumar of R S Pura area of Jammu, was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for trying to smuggle the narcotic substance. Another truck was intercepted at Dalhoti Morh in the Rajbagh area of Kathua and 26 kg of poppy straw was seized during search of the vehicle, the spokesman said, adding two residents of Punjab, driver Kulwant Singh and his accomplice Paramjit Singh of Amritsar, were arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.