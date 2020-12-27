Shopian 'fake' encounter: J-K Police files charge sheet against Army officer, 2 others

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a charge sheet against three people, including an Army officer, in the Shopian alleged fake encounter killings of three civilians in July this year, officials said on Sunday. The charge sheet was filed in the court of Principal District and Sessions judge Shopian on Saturday by the head of the Special Investigation Team, the officials said.

Captain Bhupinder of 62 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army, Bilal Ahmad and Tabish Ahmad were named as accused in the charge sheet for their role in the alleged fake encounter killings of the youths hailing from Rajouri district, they said. The Army said on Friday it has completed the Summary of Evidence against two of its men involved in July's Amshipura encounter in Shopian district.

A possible court martial could take place after completion of formalities, the Army officials said. The Army had ordered a Court of Inquiry earlier this year after reports appeared on social media that three youths, labelled as terrorists, had been gunned down by its personnel.

The Court of Inquiry, which completed its probe earlier in September, had found ''prima facie'' evidence that troops had ''exceeded'' powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) during the July 18 encounter in which three men were killed. Following this, the Army had initiated disciplinary proceedings. Officials in know of the development said the two army personnel may face court martial proceedings for violating the powers vested under the AFSPA, 1990, and not following the Do's and Don'ts of Chief of Army Staff as approved by the Supreme Court.