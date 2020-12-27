Scoreboard: IND vs AUS, Day 2

Scoreboard on the second day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Sunday

Australia 1st innings: 195 India 1st innings: (Overnight 36/1) Mayank Agarwal lbw b Starc 0 Shubman Gill c Paine b Cummins 45 Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b Cummins 17 Ajinkya Rahane batting 104 Hanuma Vihari c Smith b Lyon 21 Rishabh Pant c Paine b Starc 29 Ravindra Jadeja batting 40 Extras (B-12, LB-6, NB-2, WD-1) 21 Total (For five wickets in 91.3 overs) 277 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-61, 3-64, 4-116, 5-173

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 18.3-3-61-2, Pat Cummins 22-7-71-2, Josh Hazlewood 21-6-44-0, Nathan Lyon 18-2-52-1, Cameron Green 12-1-31-0.