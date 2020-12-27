Left Menu
Development News Edition

Filipino mother, son shot dead by off-duty policeman in row over noise laid to rest

The shooting, which was recorded on a mobile phone by a member of the Gregorio family, triggered accusations from critics and human rights activists that President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs had created a culture of police impunity. Policeman Jonel Nuezca was seen in the video engaged in a heated argument with the Gregorios over the use of a homemade noise-making device typically used to celebrate New Year, before he shot the mother and her son.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 27-12-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 14:21 IST
Filipino mother, son shot dead by off-duty policeman in row over noise laid to rest

Hundreds attended the funeral on Sunday of a woman and her son shot dead by an off-duty policeman in the Philippines, a week after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage over police brutality.

Members of the public joined as relatives and friends in Tarlac province, north of Manila, paid their final respects to Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her 25-year old son Frank Gregorio, who were shot in the head after a row over noise. The shooting, which was recorded on a mobile phone by a member of the Gregorio family, triggered accusations from critics and human rights activists that President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs had created a culture of police impunity.

Policeman Jonel Nuezca was seen in the video engaged in a heated argument with the Gregorios over the use of a homemade noise-making device typically used to celebrate New Year, before he shot the mother and her son. Nuezca surrendered to police on the night of the incident and faces two counts of murder. The government has promised a thorough investigation.

The victims' family has forgiven Nuezca but is still demanding justice, said Avelina San Jose, a relative of the Gregorios. "He should face the consequences of the law", she said. Duterte, who has talked of killing criminals and issued promises to protect law enforcement while waging a war on drugs and crime, has condemned the shooting and warned "There will be hell to pay" for rogue officers.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Odd News Summary

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate one year anniversary of 'Good Newwz'

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took a walk down memory lane to mark the one-year anniversary of their blockbuster film Good Newwz. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolved around two couples tryst ...

PM, Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra

West Bengal is faring better than the national rate in several parameters of industrial growth, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra claimed Sunday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to pe...

Competition Commission to release study on telecom sector shortly

The Competition Commission will shortly release its study on the telecom sector and one of the key trends that has emerged is the vertical integration between telcos and digital solution providers, including OTTs and e-commerce platforms. A...

China financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

Chinas financial regulators urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the rectification work it needs to perform.The central bank, banking, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020