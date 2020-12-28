Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre, demands repeal of new farm laws

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Centre and demanded that the Union government should listen to protesting farmers and take back the new farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 11:57 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaking to media on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Centre and demanded that the Union government should listen to protesting farmers and take back the new farm laws. "Saying that farmers' protest is a political conspiracy, it is totally wrong, It is a sin to use the kind of words they are using for farmers. Government is answerable to farmers. The government should listen to them and take back the laws," said the Congress leader.

Amid the prevailing deadlock between farmers and the Central government over the new farm laws, the agitation of farmers entered the 32nd day on Monday. While the protests at the Ghazipur border that started on November 28 entered the 30th day today. Farmers continued their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

