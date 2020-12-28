Left Menu
Mumbai: Lalbaug cylinder blast-fire incident toll reaches 10

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:01 IST
Mumbai: Lalbaug cylinder blast-fire incident toll reaches 10
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the December 6cylinder blast-fire incident in Mumbai's Lalbaug area reached10 after a 45-year-old woman succumbed to injuries, a civicofficial said on Monday

Vaishali, who was injured in the incident that tookplace in a second floor flat of Sarabai building in GaneshGalli locality, died in Masina Hospital in Byculla on Sunday,he said

''Of the 16 people who were injured in the incident, 10have now died. Of the rest six, three have been dischargedfrom KEM Hospital and three are admitted in Masina Hospitaland their condition is stable,'' he added.

