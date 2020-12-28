Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi women's rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years

Al-Hathloul was among a handful of Saudi women who openly called for the right to drive before it was granted in 2018 and for the removal of male guardianship laws that had long stifled womens freedom of movement and ability to travel abroad.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:08 IST
Saudi women's rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years
Representative Image Image Credit:

One of Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activists was sentenced on Monday to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Loujain al-Hathloul's case, and her imprisonment for the past two-and-a-half years, have drawn international criticism from rights groups, members of the US Congress and European Union lawmakers.

State-linked Saudi news outlet Sabq reported that al-Hathloul was found guilty by the kingdom's anti-terrorism court on charges including agitating for change, pursuing a foreign agenda and using the internet to harm public order. She has 30 days to appeal the verdict. Al-Hathloul was among a handful of Saudi women who openly called for the right to drive before it was granted in 2018 and for the removal of male guardianship laws that had long stifled women's freedom of movement and ability to travel abroad.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,500 telecom towers damaged in Punjab

More than 1,500 telecom towers in Punjab have been damaged by farmers protesting against the three farm laws, disrupting services in some pockets, sources said. Power supply to towers that relay telecom signals was snapped and cables cut in...

PLUSS to supply temperature control boxes to SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine transportation

Delhi-based material solutions firm Pluss Advanced Technologies PLUSS on Monday announced a tie up with SpiceJet for supplying precise temperature control boxes to the dedicated freighter division of the budget carrier for COVID-19 vaccine ...

Farmers' stir: Govt invites 40 unions for next round of talks on Dec 30

The government on Monday invited 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on December 30 on all relevant issues to find a logical solution to the current impasse over the farm laws. The governments invite followed a proposal ...

Mamata announces new neighbourhood grievance redressal programme

Claiming that the West Bengal governments Duare Sarkar administration at the doorsteps programme has been a huge success, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a new initiative Paray Paray Samadhan, under which local neighbourh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020