Damaged sewer line in Delhi's Todapur village to be replaced within 90 days: Chadha

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Monday assured the residents of Todapur village here that the damaged sewer line in their area will be replaced within 90 days. On a weekly visit to Rajinder Nagar constituency, he spoke to the residents of the village about the problems they had been facing due to the damaged sewer line.Chadha represents the constituency in the Delhi Assembly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:11 IST
Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Monday assured the residents of Todapur village here that the damaged sewer line in their area will be replaced within 90 days. On a weekly visit to Rajinder Nagar constituency, he spoke to the residents of the village about the problems they had been facing due to the damaged sewer line.

Chadha represents the constituency in the Delhi Assembly. ''Proper treatment of sewage can only happen if there's a functioning sewer line in every house. I assure the residents of Todapur that all and any of their problems with respect to the sewer line will be over in 90 days,'' he said.

Chadha said at a time when governments are going through a severe financial crunch, the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation has allocated a lump sum amount for the immediate redressal and replacement of the sewer line.

