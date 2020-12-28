Left Menu
UK PM Johnson says trade deal is new starting point for EU relationship

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:35 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Britain's trade deal with the European Union as a new starting point for relations with the bloc in a call with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Monday.

"Just spoken with @eucopresident Charles Michel. I welcomed the importance of the UK/EU Agreement as a new starting point for our relationship, between sovereign equals," Johnson said on Twitter.

"We looked forward to the formal ratification of the agreement and to working together on shared priorities, such as tackling climate change."

