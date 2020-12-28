Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Police produces challan in court against man who forged signatures of Omar Abdullah

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday produced challan in a Srinagar court against an accused who claimed to be president of the Daily Wagers Union Jammu and Kashmir who allegedly forged the signatures of the then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:18 IST
J-K Police produces challan in court against man who forged signatures of Omar Abdullah
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday produced challan in a Srinagar court against an accused who claimed to be president of the Daily Wagers Union Jammu and Kashmir who allegedly forged the signatures of the then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. "The Crime Branch Kashmir today produced Challan in case FIR No. 32/2014 U/S 420,468,471 RPC against accused Ghulam Mohammad Wani S/O Mohammad Ahsan Wani R/O Anzwala Anantnag, self-styled president of the Daily Wagers Union Jammu and Kashmir, before the Hon'ble Court of Forest Magistrate Srinagar," read the release by Crime Branch.

"Consequent upon a complaint received from Chief Minister's Secretariat of the erstwhile state of J&K, regarding the use of fake and forged letter pad of the then Chief Minister, Shri Omar Abdullah for regularization of the daily wage workers of Rural Development Department J&K. The above mentioned accused had forged the signatures of the then Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah," it said. The police said that the accused, Ghulam Mohammad Wani, also forged the signatures of the then Director, Rural Development Department, Jammu and Kashmir whereby he had prepared/forwarded the list of Daily Wage Workers to senior formations for their regularization, who otherwise were not existing on the rolls of Department. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. screens 1.28 million people at U.S. airports

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.28 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand. The number of U.S. air travelers i...

After Trump backs down on stimulus bill, Democrats aim for higher relief checks

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday will try to push through expanded 2,000 pandemic relief payments for Americans after President Donald Trump backed down from a fight with lawmakers that could have shut down the federal government. I...

Cong seeks Smriti Irani's resignation over charges levelled by shooter

The Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of Union minister Smriti Irani over charges of corruption levelled against her by an international shooter, and said a thorough probe should be initiated to ascertain the truth. Congress chief...

COVID vaccination mock drill in four states; Administration tests delivery mechanism for any lacunae

As the country eagerly awaits a likely coronavirus vaccination drive in January, at least 125 intended beneficiaries each in four states who had registered on the Co-WIN App were on Tuesday sent SMSes informing them about the time and place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020