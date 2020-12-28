Left Menu
UP STF busts 'charas' smuggling racket, arrests 7 people in Kanpur

The STF of UP Police busted the racket with the arrest of seven people from Kanpur Dehat area, it said in a statement issued here.Thirty kilograms of the contraband worth Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from them, it stated.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:18 IST
UP STF busts 'charas' smuggling racket, arrests 7 people in Kanpur

Seven people, including three women, were arrested in Kanpur by a Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday for alleged involvement in an internatinal 'charas' smuggling racket, officials said. The STF of UP Police busted the racket with the arrest of seven people from Kanpur Dehat area, it said in a statement issued here.

Thirty kilograms of the contraband worth Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from them, it stated. The arrested persons were Khurshid Siddiqui (a resident of Bihar's Motihari district), Saleem Ansari (a resident of Bihar's West Champaran district), Suresh Chandra (from Kanpur), Jitendra Singh (from Kanpur Dehat), Sushila (from Kanpur), along with Gudia Khatoon and Soni Khatoon (both residents of Bihar's Motihari district), the STF said.

