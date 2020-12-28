Dhankar criticises Mamata govt to serve 'political masters': Derek

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Monday slammed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly demeaning and criticising the state without any basis. "Normally ignored you, but you have crossed the line. Enough. You are nothing but His Master's Voice! You are a disgrace to the office you hold. Without basis, u criticize and demean Bengal to serve your political masters. U do this while enjoying Bengal's hospitality. Shame on you," O'Brien tweeted.

The TMC leader was responding to tweets by the Governor where the latter was attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Alarming reports that De facto boss WB Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha #SSA Mamata Banerjee vigorously engaged in translating politically motivated police actions. Concerned at Field police work of DGP- postings and transfer, investigation usurped by De facto boss Purakayastha," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Such capitulation DGP WB Police and usurpation #SSA Mamata Banerjee sound the death knell of democracy. Such gross violation of the Police Act and constitutional provisions proves the political stance of police and administration that is by law required to be "politically neutrality," he said in another tweet. The Governor said that decoupling of police from political work is a must for the survival of democracy.

"Political Neutrality is the quintessence of administration as per law. Its disregard by public servants by engaging as political workers cannot be countenanced. Such misconduct entails serious consequences," he said. (ANI)