Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhankar criticises Mamata govt to serve 'political masters': Derek

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Monday slammed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly demeaning and criticising the state without any basis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:31 IST
Dhankar criticises Mamata govt to serve 'political masters': Derek
TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Monday slammed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly demeaning and criticising the state without any basis. "Normally ignored you, but you have crossed the line. Enough. You are nothing but His Master's Voice! You are a disgrace to the office you hold. Without basis, u criticize and demean Bengal to serve your political masters. U do this while enjoying Bengal's hospitality. Shame on you," O'Brien tweeted.

The TMC leader was responding to tweets by the Governor where the latter was attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Alarming reports that De facto boss WB Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha #SSA Mamata Banerjee vigorously engaged in translating politically motivated police actions. Concerned at Field police work of DGP- postings and transfer, investigation usurped by De facto boss Purakayastha," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Such capitulation DGP WB Police and usurpation #SSA Mamata Banerjee sound the death knell of democracy. Such gross violation of the Police Act and constitutional provisions proves the political stance of police and administration that is by law required to be "politically neutrality," he said in another tweet. The Governor said that decoupling of police from political work is a must for the survival of democracy.

"Political Neutrality is the quintessence of administration as per law. Its disregard by public servants by engaging as political workers cannot be countenanced. Such misconduct entails serious consequences," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK, EU look forward to formal ratification of post-Brexit deal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that the United Kingdom and the European Union are looking forward to the formal ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal and collaborating on the issues of common interest. According to Sput...

Tesla to enter India in 2021: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said American electric car major Tesla is set to start its operations in India next year and would also look at setting up of a manufacturing unit based on demand. The Road, Transport and Highways mini...

Vikram Solar commissions 10 MW solar plant in West Bengal

Vikram Solar on Monday said its 10 MW solar plant for the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd WBSEDCL was commissioned on Monday. The project was inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the company said...

Farmers agree to govt proposal for talks on Dec 30, but want discussion on repealing the laws

Protesting farmer unions Monday agreed in-principle to a government proposal for holding the next round of talks on the new agricultural laws on December 30, but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020