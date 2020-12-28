Left Menu
Sunil Kumar takes charge as IG of BSF's North Bengal Frontier

Sunil Kumar, an IPS officer of Jammu and Kashmir 1996 batch, took charge as Inspector General of North Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"On December 28, Sunil Kumar, IPS (JK-96) took the charge of 28th Inspector General of North Bengal Frontier Headquarters Border Security Force. He joined this HQ from FTR HQ BSF Mizoram and Cachar upon his permanent posting. He joined Border Security Force on August 2, 2018 on Central deputation," according to a press release of Frontier Headquarters North Bengal of the BSF.

He has already served one tenure at Siliguri as Inspector General of subsidiary training centre (STC) Baikunthpur, the release said. (ANI)

