Four arrested for duping organisation by forging digital signature

Four persons have been arrested from New Delhi for allegedly duping an organisation of over Rs 80 lakh after forging the digital signature of the owner, a senior officer said on Monday. Acting on the complaint of the owner, sleuths of the cyber section of Kolkata Police arrested the four from Moti Nagar area of New Delhi and seized several documents relating to the crime during a raid on Sunday, he said.

''The four accused had unauthorisedly accessed the website of the company forging the digital signature of the owner and transferred 82 lakh to another account sitting in Delhi. We have arrested them under various sections of Information Technology Act 2000 as well as sections of the IPC,'' the officer said. A huge number of mobile phones, bank passbooks, digital signature certificates, unauthorized stamps of banks and several other companies, wi-fi, dongles have been seized from the possession of the accused, he said adding that an investigation has been initiated into the case.

The four have been brought to the city on transit remand and were produced in a city court on Monday. They were sent to police custody till January 7, he added..