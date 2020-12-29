Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Forces Japan begins first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-12-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 08:37 IST
US Forces Japan begins first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations

The United States military has begun its first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan, prioritising frontline medical workers. Inoculations began on Monday at the Yokota Air Base, Lt. Stuart Thrift confirmed to Reuters. U.S. Forces Japan last week took delivery of just under 8,000 doses, a military spokesman said during a FaceBook Live event on Tuesday.

The U.S. government and its partners will distribute 4.67 million doses of Pfizer Inc vaccine and that of Moderna Inc, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said last week.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairman found dead on rail track, suicide suspected

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka in the early hours of Tuesday, with police sources claiming he died by suicide. The body was found on a ra...

US House overrides Trump's veto of USD 740 billion defence bill

Delivering a powerful blow to President Donald Trump, the US House of Representatives has voted by an overwhelming majority to override his veto of a USD 741 billion defence bill. Trump last week vetoed the National Defense Authorization Ac...

First U.S. troops vaccinated in S.Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

American troops stationed in South Korea received the first doses of coronavirus vaccine to be administered in the country on Tuesday, as health officials in Seoul reported a daily record of 40 deaths amid a surge in new cases. U.S. Forces ...

Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday sack Pulis after 10 games in charge

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Tony Pulis 45 days into his tenure after he managed just one win from his 10 games in charge, the Championship second-tier club said. The 62-year-old replaced Garry Monk last month with Wednesday seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020