4 killed in firing in Pakistan

At least four persons were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups over a land dispute in Pakistans restive northwestern tribal district on Tuesday, the police said. The incident took place in North Waziristan tribal district.All the four deceased are close relatives, the police said, adding that one person was injured in the incident.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 29-12-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 14:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least four persons were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups over a land dispute in Pakistan's restive northwestern tribal district on Tuesday, the police said. The incident took place in North Waziristan tribal district.

All the four deceased are close relatives, the police said, adding that one person was injured in the incident. The police rushed to the spot following the incident.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

