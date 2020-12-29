Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs JMI, school not to discontinue contractual teachers services

It is directed that the services of the petitioners employees shall not be discontinued by Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School, till the next date of hearing, the high court said.In the petitions, teachers said the Directorate of Education, Delhi government, has issued a circular in 2007 to schools in the national capital not to appoint teachers on ad-hoc basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:40 IST
HC directs JMI, school not to discontinue contractual teachers services

The Delhi high Court has directed that services of various contractual teachers working with a school, being run under the aegis of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, shall not be discontinued till March next year. The court’s order came while hearing pleas by several teachers seeking to regularise or confirm them as permanent employees and to restrain the management from illegally terminating their services in the interregnum.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices and sought responses of JMI and Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School on the petitions and listed the matter for further hearing on March 22 next year. “It is directed that the services of the petitioners (employees) shall not be discontinued by Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School, till the next date of hearing,” the high court said.

In the petitions, teachers said the Directorate of Education, Delhi government, has issued a circular in 2007 to schools in the national capital not to appoint teachers on ad-hoc basis. Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui, representing one of the teachers Lubna Khursheed, said several representations were made by the teachers of the school qua the germane issue of regularisation as well as implementation of other benefits in terms of the recommendations of the Central Sixth Pay Commission, but to no avail.

Khursheed said she has been working with the school as a primary school teacher since 2004 with an unblemished record. The plea said even in September, 2020, the teacher was informed by the school management to search for some other job as the services of all the teachers will be terminated soon.

“Notably, in the present case, even in the case of private unaided schools, teachers have to be paid the same emoluments as that mandated by rules as payable to teachers of equivalent grades in Delhi government schools and those managed by Municipal corporations. And the Supreme Court has settled long ago that teachers are not ‘workmen,” the petition said. It said that payment of not even the minimum of the scale prescribed by the state for its teachers would constitute violation of Article 14 (equality before law), because then, given the dominant position of the state as the employer, it can, and in fact, has, made the teachers in these cases accept and continue in employment at less than half the salaries prescribed for their regular staff, in the government schools.

Besides regularisation, the teachers have sought the authorities to pay them all the consequential benefits and allowances at par with other teachers working at the same post in any other school of JMI or Kendriya Vidyalaya School or Delhi Government school. They have also sought direction to the authorities to fix their Grade Pay and grant all the benefits in terms of the recommendations of Seventh Central Pay Commission with effect from the date of their joining the service and to pay the arrears of salary.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MX TakaTak announces Rs 100 crore creator fund

Short format video app MX TakaTak on Tuesday announced a Rs 100 crore creator fund in a bid to encourage talented and innovative creators to make engaging content on the platform. Announcing the new initiative, it said the fund is meant to ...

CEPI partners with Biological E.Ltd for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Norway-headquartered CEPI, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and city- based Biological E. Limited on Tuesday announced a collaboration to advance the development and manufacture of the latters COVID-19 subunit vaccine candida...

Delhi court sets aside order awarding 7-day jail term to ex-AAP MLA

A Delhi court has set aside an order awarding 7-day jail term to former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Manoj Kumar for allegedly assaulting a woman in 2014. Special Judge Geetanjli Goel on December 22 set aside an order of a magisterial court while de...

Genome sequencing for all COVID-19 positive flyers who arrived in India from Dec 9 to 22

All international passengers who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 will be subjected to genome sequencing as part of the Centres strategy to detect the mutated coronavirus strain that has emerged in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020