Body of missing boy found

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:23 IST
The body of a 17-year-old boy was recovered in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, police said on Tuesday. Vinod Kumar Yadav, a student, had gone on Monday night to attend nature's call at Kharagpur village but did not return to his house for a long time, prompting his family members to search him, Fatanpur police station incharge Ganesh Pratap Singh said.

His body was found around 100 metres from his house. The boy was strangled to death, the officer said. A case has been registered against unidentified persons and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he added. PTI CORR NAV HMB

