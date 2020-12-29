Left Menu
People urged not to gather at Koregaon-Bhima war memorial

Rahul Dambale, a coordination committee members, said this year the ceremony at the memorial will be symbolic and select representatives from various organizations and leaders of political parties will be paying tributes at the spot.We appeal people to avoid coming to the venue and instead pay their tributes by staying indoors and cooperate with the administration, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:21 IST
Ahead of the 203rd anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima on January 1, the Pune district administration as well as several organizations haveappealed people not to congregate at the war memorial near Perne. The appeal was made in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Members of the Bhima Koregaon Vijay Stambh Shauryadin Coordination Committee on Tuesday urged people to offer their tributes by staying at home instead of visiting the Jay Stambh (victory pillar). Rahul Dambale, a coordination committee members, said this year the ceremony at the memorial will be symbolic and select representatives from various organizations and leaders of political parties will be paying tributes at the spot.

''We appeal people to avoid coming to the venue and instead pay their tributes by staying indoors and cooperate with the administration,'' he said. Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune rural police superintendent Abhinav Deshmukh and other officials reviewed the arrangements at the memorial on Tuesday.

''Temperature and oxygen levels of visitors will be checked. Sanitiser distribution points have been set up and physical distancing will be ensured,'' said Deshmukh. The district administration has already imposed section 144 of CrPC in the area banning the entry to people from outside Perne and other adjoining villages.

All the ceremonies that will be held at the memorial will be telecast on Doordarshan, Deshmukh said. PTI SPK KRK KRK.

