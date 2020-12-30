Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speeding dumper knocks down, kills traffic cop in Mumbai

While Sakpal came under the dumpers wheels, the pillion rider escaped serious injuries.The dumper driver fled the scene after hitting Sakpal, said Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police DCP traffic suburbs. A resident of Kandivali, the deceased constable had been attached to Dindoshi traffic division for the last two years.Munna Kumar Chauhan 31, the dumper driver, was arrested in the evening.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 00:00 IST
Speeding dumper knocks down, kills traffic cop in Mumbai

A 40-year-old traffic police constable was killed by a speeding dumper on the Western Express Highway in suburban Jogeshwari on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The driver of the dumper, who had sped away from the spot, was arrested later.

Constable Pandurang Maruti Sakpal was riding a scooter with a traffic warden on pillion seat when the dumper dashed the scooter near Hub Mall around 2 pm. While Sakpal came under the dumper's wheels, the pillion rider escaped serious injuries.

''The dumper driver fled the scene after hitting Sakpal,'' said Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic suburbs. A resident of Kandivali, the deceased constable had been attached to Dindoshi traffic division for the last two years.

Munna Kumar Chauhan (31), the dumper driver, was arrested in the evening. Vanrai Police booked him for causing death due to negligence and rash driving under the IPC.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Florist killing case: Three policemen suspended for dereliction of duty

A day after a florist was battered to death by two men here, three policemen have been suspended for ignoring a complaint filed by his family members in April in which they had alleged threat to his life, officials said Tuesday. The action ...

Ram temple trust asks IITs to suggest models for strong foundation of temple

The Ram temple trust in Ayodhya has asked the Indian Institutes of Technology IITs to suggest better models for the foundation of the temple as a stream of the Sarayu river has been found below it, sources said on TuesdayThe construction co...

Ukraine president signs decree to suspend constitutional court judge for two months

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to suspend the head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, for two months, escalating a conflict between the presidency and the court over reforms. Ukrainian prose...

EU to buy extra 100 mln doses of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine

The European Union will buy an extra 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total from the two firms to 300 million doses, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.We decided to ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020