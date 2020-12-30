Speeding dumper knocks down, kills traffic cop in Mumbai

A 40-year-old traffic police constable was killed by a speeding dumper on the Western Express Highway in suburban Jogeshwari on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The driver of the dumper, who had sped away from the spot, was arrested later.

Constable Pandurang Maruti Sakpal was riding a scooter with a traffic warden on pillion seat when the dumper dashed the scooter near Hub Mall around 2 pm. While Sakpal came under the dumper's wheels, the pillion rider escaped serious injuries.

''The dumper driver fled the scene after hitting Sakpal,'' said Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic suburbs. A resident of Kandivali, the deceased constable had been attached to Dindoshi traffic division for the last two years.

Munna Kumar Chauhan (31), the dumper driver, was arrested in the evening. Vanrai Police booked him for causing death due to negligence and rash driving under the IPC.