One killed, three soldiers injured in Israeli attack in Syria- SANA

One killed, three soldiers injured in Israeli attack in Syria- SANAReuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 07:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 07:14 IST
One person was killed and three soldiers injured as a result of "Israeli aggression" in the Damascus countryside, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Wednesday, quoting a military source.
The source said the "Israeli enemy" carried out an attack from Northern Galilee and targeted an air defense unit in the Nabi Habeel area, said SANA. A spokeswoman for the Israeli military declined to comment on the SANA report.