Militant killed in encounter in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:01 IST
A militant was killed in an overnight encounter in Parimpora area of the city, police said on Wednesday

Militants had opened fire on security forces during a cordon and search operation in Parimpora area on Tuesday evening, a police official said

He said the cordon was strengthened after and the two sides exchanged fire intermittently throughout the night One militant has been killed so far, the official said, adding the operation was in progress. PTI MIJ DVDV

