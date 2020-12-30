Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retd bureaucrats term UP 'epicentre of hate politics', seek withdrawal of anti-conversion ordinance

It added that the couple had married in July 2020, well before the promulgation of any ordinance on the issue of interfaith marriage, and were on their way to have their marriage registered on December 5 when they were accosted by alleged Bajrang Dal men, who accused Rashid of love jihad, and took them to the police.The vigilantes who had accosted them brought Pinkis family to the police station.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:06 IST
Retd bureaucrats term UP 'epicentre of hate politics', seek withdrawal of anti-conversion ordinance

Uttar Pradesh has become the ''epicentre of the politics of hate, division and bigotry'' and the institutions of governance are ''steeped in communal poison,'' alleged 104 retired civil servants in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The signatories of the letter, including former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao, ex-national security adviser Shivshankar Menon, former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, also demanded immediate withdrawal of the anti-conversion ordinance.

They alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance was being used to ''victimise especially those Indian men who are Muslim and women who dare to exercise their freedom of choice''. Promulgated on November 27, the ordinance specifies the procedure for undergoing religious conversion and prohibits unlawful religious conversion. The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government too has come up with a similar ordinance.

''It has become painfully evident that, in recent years, UP state, once known as the cradle of the Ganga-Jamuna civilisation, has become the epicentre of the politics of hate, division and bigotry and that the institutions of governance are now steeped in communal poison,'' the retired civil servants wrote in the letter dated December 29. They also referred to a case of an interfaith marriage involving a Muslim man and a Hindu woman in Moradabad. ''In the Moradabad incident, 22-year-old Rashid and his 25-year-old brother, Saleem, were arrested, to be released only two weeks later when Rashid's wife, Pinki, gave testimony that she had married him willingly, without any compulsion,'' the letter, also signed by ex-police commissioner of Pune Meeran Borwankar, stated. It added that the couple had married in July 2020, well before the promulgation of any ordinance on the issue of interfaith marriage, and were on their way to have their marriage registered on December 5 when they were accosted by alleged Bajrang Dal men, who accused Rashid of ''love jihad'', and took them to the police.

''The vigilantes who had accosted them brought Pinki's family to the police station. What is inexcusable is that the police remained mute as the vigilantes harassed and interrogated the innocent couple. Pinki suffered a miscarriage, possibly as a result of the harassment. Rashid is reported to have said. ''Does this not amount to effective murder of an unborn child and is the police force of your state, by their inaction, not complicit in this?'' the letter stated. This is only one of a series of ''heinous atrocities committed by your administration'' against young Indians across Uttar Pradesh, it said.

What is worse is that law enforcement machinery, with the active backing of the state government, is playing a role reminiscent of the ''secret police in authoritarian regimes'', they alleged. ''You can pose no greater threat to the nation than by turning its own citizens against one another, a conflict that can only serve the country's enemies. As Chanakya taught us, a crafty politician must sow dissension amongst rivals. Here you are sowing dissensions among our own people,'' the letter added..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW 3-UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University as it battles a winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. The British gov...

Celebrated French DJ tells fans ahead of Louvre gig: 'get the vaccine'

French DJ David Guetta said he hoped everybody would get vaccinated against COVID-19, shortly before recording a charity concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris that will be streamed on New Years Eve. Guetta, known for his collaborations...

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 provisional against US dollar....

European stocks rise as AstraZeneca gains on UK vaccine approval

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday as UKs approval of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, bets of more U.S. fiscal aid and large-scale vaccination efforts spurred hopes of a strong recovery in the global economy next year.The pan-Europea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020