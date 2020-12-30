Three arrested in connection with murder of TMC worker in Howrah

Three persons were arrested from different places of West Bengal on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the murder of a Trinamool Congress worker in Shibpur area of Howrah district, police said. Two persons were picked up from Burdwan district, while one was nabbed from a hideout in Howrah district, an officer of Howrah Police said.

''The two were trying to flee to a neighbouring state and we had information from our sources. We nabbed them this morning from Burdwan and the other one from Howrah,'' the officer said. Unidentified bike-borne gunmen had shot dead TMC worker Dharmendra Singh (44), outside the Shalimar railway station in Howrah district while he was returning home from work on Tuesday evening.

Singh, primarily into construction business, was killed probably because of some professional rivalry, police said. Meanwhile, local people protesting the gunning down of Singh put up blockades on Andul Road and vandalised two buses and set three bikes on fire.