MP: 27 held for throwing stones at Ram temple awareness rally

Police have arrested 27 persons, a day after five men were injured when stones were hurled at a vehicle rally taken out near here in Madhya Pradesh to raise awareness about the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, an officer said on Wednesday. The incident had occurred in Chandankhedi village, about 50 kms from the Indore district headquarter, when the rally, comprising a truck and motorbikes, was passing through a communally sensitive area.

''A total of 27 people have been arrested. Of them, 23 persons were booked for pelting stones. Four others have been arrested under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),'' Superintendent of Police (Western Region) Maheshchandra Jain told reporters. He said both the sides accused each other of firing.

''A person was shot in the leg during the melee,'' he said. Jain said four cases have been registered on the basis of cross complaints lodged by both the sides.

In two of these cases, the accused are yet to be identified, he said. Heavy police force has been deployed in the village, with a population of 1,400, to maintain law and order and the situation is under control, police officials said.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is also invoked in the village and its adjoining areas banning assembly of five or more persons with the permission of competent authority, officials added..