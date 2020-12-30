Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dept of Land Resources gets Digital India Award from President

The award was conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday at a virtual ceremony to Department Land Resources Additional Secretary Hukum Singh Meena and team in the presence of Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.The award is in the recognition for implementing a comprehensive IT application in the land registration system in the country, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:00 IST
Dept of Land Resources gets Digital India Award from President
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

The Ministry of Rural Development's land resources department has bagged the Digital India Awards 2020 for promoting excellence in digital governance. The award was conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday at a virtual ceremony to Department Land Resources Additional Secretary Hukum Singh Meena and team in the presence of Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The award is in the recognition for implementing a comprehensive IT application in the land registration system in the country, an official statement said. This software application for registration has already been implemented in 12 states and UTs, including Punjab, Jharkhand, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Maharashtra and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

The award has been given for IT application in registration system, named as a National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS). The Digital India Awards is an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to honour exemplary initiatives/practices in digital-governance, it said.

The 6th Digital India Awards 2020 have been presented in six categories — Innovation in Pandemic; Excellence in Digital Governance; Excellence in Digital Governance; Excellence in Digital Governance; Open Data Champion; and Exemplary Product, it added..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We all have a role to play for a better tomorrow, UN Assembly President says in New Year message

In a message for the New Year, Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said that each individual, community, and country has a role to play, locally and globally, to reduce inequalities, protect the most vulnerable people, and create more just, ...

Russia to distribute over 1 mln Sputnik V shots at home by year-end - minister

Russia will have supplied more than 1 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to its own national inoculation programme by the end of this year, a government minister said on Wednesday.Russia, which began rolling out the vaccine in ...

Farmers don't trust PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his long history of asatyagraha and shared an online survey asking people why the PM was not repealing the farm laws. 15 lakh in...

Sacred Games Season 2 gets 2 Filmfare OTT Awards, more on Season 3’s making

An official release date of Sacred Games season 3 has not come yet from the web series makers, whereas the viewers expectation for the third season gets stronger after the second season won the Filmfare OTT Award.Sacred Games Season 2 has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020