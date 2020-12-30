Left Menu
Development News Edition

R-Day parade likely to be shorter, to have smaller marching contingents and fewer spectators

The Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath next month are likely to witness a number of changes including smaller marching contingents, shorter distance for the parade and fewer spectators compared to the previous years in view of the coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:47 IST
R-Day parade likely to be shorter, to have smaller marching contingents and fewer spectators

The Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath next month are likely to witness a number of changes including smaller marching contingents, shorter distance for the parade and fewer spectators compared to the previous years in view of the coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. Every year, India displays its military might, rich cultural diversity and socio-economic progress during the Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath -- the city's centrepiece boulevard.

The people cited above said though the overall hue of the Republic Day parade will be maintained, its scale and size will be restricted to an extent in view of the coronavirus pandemic. India has invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day parade.

The preparations for the celebrations are being made keeping in mind all COVID-19 protocols, said an official. The people said around 25,000 spectators will be allowed to witness the celebrations as against a normal crowd of around 100,000 people and that children below 15 years of age will not be allowed entry. Similarly, the size of the marching contingents is likely to be brought down from around 144 in each contingent to around 96.

The parade is likely to be of shorter distance. It will start from Vijay Chowk and end at the National Stadium instead of the Red Fort, the people said. Sources said over 2,000 Army personnel have arrived in Delhi since late November for Republic Day and Army Day parades and they are being kept in a ''safe bubble''. The ''safe bubble'', created in the Cantonment area, comprises a large number of camps and those selected to stay in them will have almost ''zero connectivity'' with the outside world till the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 are over, sources said. The Army Day is celebrated on January 15. Similar arrangements have been made by the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

Two contingents of the IAF have been selected for the parade and one of them will participate in it..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three US firms currently engaged with domestic cos for mass production of COVID-19 vaccines: Com Min

Three US-based companies are currently engaged with their Indian counterparts for mass production of COVID-19 vaccines in India, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry added that COVID-19 has led to increased trade and cooper...

More opportunities for local youngsters in I-League: Chennai City head coach

Chennai City FCs new head coach Satyasagara outlined the importance of promoting the local players that have been brought through the ranks at the club for the upcoming season of the I-League, which is all set to begin from January 9, 2021....

Thousands flock to India's Taj Mahal despite coronavirus fears

India has raised the number of visitors it will allow into the Taj Mahal monument to 15,000 per day despite warnings from health officials that overcrowding at tourist sites could lead to a rise in coronavirus cases. The 17th-century mausol...

UK's House of Commons overwhelmingly backs Brexit trade deal

British lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of legislation implementing the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union last week.Lawmakers voted 521 to 73 to progress the bill to its final stages in the lower house of parliame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020