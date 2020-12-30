Left Menu
Development News Edition

India says three militants killed in Kashmir, families contest allegiance

Indian security forces said they killed three militants in Kashmir's main city, Srinagar, on Wednesday after a gun battle, but families of the dead men said they were innocent. India has been fighting an armed insurgency in the disputed Himalayan region for decades and killed more than 200 militants this year, according to official data.

Reuters | Srinagar | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:01 IST
India says three militants killed in Kashmir, families contest allegiance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian security forces said they killed three militants in Kashmir's main city, Srinagar, on Wednesday after a gun battle, but families of the dead men said they were innocent.

India has been fighting an armed insurgency in the disputed Himalayan region for decades and killed more than 200 militants this year, according to official data. It is, however, rare for families to immediately contest victims' allegiance to insurgent groups. Police in Kashmir this month filed charges against an army officer and a civilian for allegedly killing three labourers and planting weapons to pass them off as militants.

"Parents might not be knowing activities of their wards," Vijay Kumar, the Kashmir valley's top police official, said about the men killed on Wednesday, adding they were supporters of militant groups and likely planning an attack. One rifle and two pistols were recovered from the site of the gun battle, he said.

A spokesman for the Indian Army declined to comment, referring the matter to the police. Bashir Ahmad Ganai, grandfather of 25-year-old Aijaz Ahmad Ganai, who was killed in the protracted firefight in Srinagar, told reporters his grandson was not a militant.

"He was a student. Why did they kill him?" he said at a protest by family members outside a police office. Athar Ahmad, 27, who was also shot dead, studied at Kashmir University and had left home on Tuesday to fill in an academic form, his sister Rifat Wani said. (Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says EU investment deal gives legally binding market-access commitments

Chinese companies will receive binding commitments of access to the EU market under a new investment agreement, while China will open up its financial, manufacturing and services sectors to the 27-nation bloc, a Chinese government official ...

BJP MP Mansukh Vasava withdraws his resignation

Just a day after resigning from the post of Member of Parliament from Bharuch, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Mansukh Vasava has taken a U-turn by withdrawing his resignation on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters, the MP said, The party le...

Soccer-Everton's home games pushed behind closed doors

Everton and Liverpool will have to host home games behind closed doors again after the Liverpool City Region was placed into Tier 3 of Britains COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. Both Merseyside clubs were among the few top-flight teams th...

UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future

British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnsons post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, as both sides looked to begin a new chapter of relations just days before their divorce becomes a reality. Britain and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020