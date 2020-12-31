Cong leader moves court accusing police of putting him in ‘house arrest’

Left Menu
A local Congress leader on Wednesday moved a Mathura magisterial court accusing police of putting him under house arrest to prevent him from participating in his partys save-cow-save-farmer programme.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 31-12-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 00:47 IST
A local Congress leader on Wednesday moved a Mathura magisterial court accusing police of putting him under “house arrest” to prevent him from participating in his party’s save-cow-save-farmer programme. President Umesh Sharma of the Congress party’s Mathura Mahanagar unit has moved the magisterial court under section 97 of the Criminal Procedure Code seeking his release from the “illegal confinement” by police, said Sharma’s counsel Madhuban Datt Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi said Sharma was put under “house arrest” by Kotwali police station’s SHO and Holi Gate police outpost’s in-charge without serving him any notice for the purpose. Keeping a person in illegal confinement is punishable under sections 341 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code, said Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi said Congress office-bearer was to participate in his party’s save-cow-save-farmer programme on Wednesday, but the police put him under house arrest to prevent him from participating in it..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

