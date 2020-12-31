Odd News Roundup: Russian police arrest renegade priest in convent raid

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Russian police arrest renegade priest in convent raid

Police raided a convent near Russia's Ural Mountains in the early hours of Tuesday and arrested a renegade priest who had seized control of it and allegedly encouraged nuns to commit suicide. Father Sergiy was taken to Moscow, some 1400 km (870 miles) from the convent, where a court ordered him remanded in custody for two months.

