Three held for peddling drugs, Rs 10 lakh worth narcotics seized

Three people were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly peddling LSD and MDMA and drugs worth Rs 10.18 lakh was seized from them, police said. A police team nabbed the trio from a flat while they were selling the drugs to users, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

Police seized 10 grams of MDMA, 70 LSD blots, 60 Ecstasy pills, 1.4 kg weed/hash oil and 11 kg of ganja, it said. The accused used to go to Mumbai for purchasing the drugs, the release said.

LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) is sold in tablets or in liquid form, and is known to be one of the most potent 'mood-changing' chemicals whileMDMA (methylenedioxy- methamphetamine) is used as a recreational or party drug.