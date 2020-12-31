Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azerbaijan plans railroad to Armenian border to ship goods to ally Turkey - president

Azerbaijan said on Thursday it was planning to build a railroad to the Armenian boarder soon to transport goods to its ally Turkey and the Azeri exclave of Nakhchivan after securing territorial gains in a conflict with ethnic Armenian forces.

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:29 IST
Azerbaijan plans railroad to Armenian border to ship goods to ally Turkey - president
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Azerbaijan said on Thursday it was planning to build a railroad to the Armenian boarder soon to transport goods to its ally Turkey and the Azeri exclave of Nakhchivan after securing territorial gains in a conflict with ethnic Armenian forces. Azerbaijan plans to build a line from the town of Horadiz to Zangilan on the border with Armenia, from where it will use trucks to move goods to Nakhchivan and Turkey, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said.

"I am certain that we can already start delivering goods from Azerbaijan to Turkey and Nakhchivan through Armenia, as well as in the opposite direction," the Azerbaijan State News Agency quoted Aliyev as saying. Aliyev did not specify what goods Azerbaijan would send. Its exports are dominated by oil and gas, but it also sells sugar, fruit and metals.

The railroad's construction could take up to two years, Aliyev said, speaking at a meeting with Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar. There was no immediate comment from Armenian officials.

A Russian-brokered deal last month halted a six-week conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and its surrounding areas, securing territorial gains for Azerbaijan. Under the agreement, Armenia must provide Azerbaijan with a safe transport link through its territory to the exclave of Nakhchivan, which borders Turkey.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president sees main COVID-19 vaccinations done by April

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that the main part of the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus in Mexico will have be completed by April.I think that by April, the majority of us Mexicans, the most ...

India starts exports of Moringa powder

India has started exports of Moringa powder, keeping in mind its rising global demand and nutritional properties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Two tonne of organic certified Moringa powder were sent to the US through air consignm...

Dhankhar prays for 'transparent, accountable' govt after 2021 Bengal Assembly polls

Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress TMC government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday prayed for a transparent and accountable administration in the state after the 2021 Assembly polls. In an address to the state on the eve o...

Govt to establish permanent exhibition centres in MSME-Development Institutes

The government is planning to establish permanent exhibition centres in the premises of MSME-Development Institutes for wider market accessibility in consultation with India Trade Promotion Organization. In its year-end review, the Micro, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020