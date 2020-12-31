Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA files chargesheet against man who smuggled fake Indian currency notes from Bangladesh

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed a chargesheet against a man for allegedly smuggling in Fake Indian Currency Notes FICN from Bangladesh for distribution in India, an official said. The NIA has been able to expose the full chain of conspiracy by the suppliers and the receivers of FICN involved in trafficking in the case, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:31 IST
NIA files chargesheet against man who smuggled fake Indian currency notes from Bangladesh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against a man for allegedly smuggling in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Bangladesh for distribution in India, an official said. The third supplementary chargesheet in the case was filed before the NIA special court in Patna against Selim Sk of West Bengal's Malda district under sections of the IPC, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case relates to the seizure of counterfeit Indian currency notes having a face value of Rs 4 lakh by Bihar's Bettiah Police on February 2, 2019 from the possession of Julkar Shaikh, the official said. Shahnawaj Shaikh and Mannalal Chaudhary, who were incarcerated in Kolkata's Presidency Correctional Home, were operating an FICN trafficking racket from jail through their associates Kamirujjaman, Rakesh Chaudhary and Julkar Shaikh, the NIA official said.

The NIA arrested and charge-sheeted four accused -- Kamirujjaman, Rakesh Chaudhary, Shahnawaj Shaikh and Mannalal Chaudhary in addition to Julkar Shaikh, who was already arrested. Kamirujjaman had procured the FICN from Selim Sk, who was subsequently arrested on October 6 this year, the official said.

Selim was sourcing the FICN from a Bangladeshi national and supplying them in Bihar and other parts of India through an organised network of couriers, the NIA official said. The NIA has been able to expose the full chain of conspiracy by the suppliers and the receivers of FICN involved in trafficking in the case, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president sees main COVID-19 vaccinations done by April

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that the main part of the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus in Mexico will have be completed by April.I think that by April, the majority of us Mexicans, the most ...

India starts exports of Moringa powder

India has started exports of Moringa powder, keeping in mind its rising global demand and nutritional properties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Two tonne of organic certified Moringa powder were sent to the US through air consignm...

Dhankhar prays for 'transparent, accountable' govt after 2021 Bengal Assembly polls

Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress TMC government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday prayed for a transparent and accountable administration in the state after the 2021 Assembly polls. In an address to the state on the eve o...

Govt to establish permanent exhibition centres in MSME-Development Institutes

The government is planning to establish permanent exhibition centres in the premises of MSME-Development Institutes for wider market accessibility in consultation with India Trade Promotion Organization. In its year-end review, the Micro, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020