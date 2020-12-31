Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Year eve celebrations in Kerala only till 10 pm; drones to monitor violations

With the spike in COVID-19 cases continuing in Kerala, the new year eve celebrations on Thursday night are likely to be low key as the government has imposed restrictions saying it should come to a close by 10 pm and public gatherings should be avoided.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:34 IST
New Year eve celebrations in Kerala only till 10 pm; drones to monitor violations
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pxhere

With the spike in COVID-19 cases continuing in Kerala, the new year eve celebrations on Thursday night are likely to be low key as the government has imposed restrictions saying it should come to a close by 10 pm and public gatherings should be avoided. Drones would be used to track any violations, state Police chief Loknath Behera said, adding action would also be initiated against those indulgingin noisycelebrations.

Everyone should ensure strict compliance of COVID protocol in such gatherings. Face masks, maintenance of social distancing, and sanitising of hands to break the chain of disease transmission should be ensured, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Dr A Jayathilak said in an order.

No public gatherings have been permitted as part of new year celebrations on its eve, the order stated. All new year celebrations should come to a close by 10 pm on Thursday. Action would be initiatedunder various provisions of law against people failing to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, the order stated.

Special directions have been issued to ensure thesafety of families, women and tourists reaching scenic st spots. Patrolling will be strengthened in the state's border areas, coastal strips and trains to ensure that narcotic substances are not brought to the state for the celebrations, the DGP said.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa said a special squad will monitor the celebrations in the state capital..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president sees main COVID-19 vaccinations done by April

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that the main part of the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus in Mexico will have be completed by April.I think that by April, the majority of us Mexicans, the most ...

India starts exports of Moringa powder

India has started exports of Moringa powder, keeping in mind its rising global demand and nutritional properties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Two tonne of organic certified Moringa powder were sent to the US through air consignm...

Dhankhar prays for 'transparent, accountable' govt after 2021 Bengal Assembly polls

Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress TMC government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday prayed for a transparent and accountable administration in the state after the 2021 Assembly polls. In an address to the state on the eve o...

Govt to establish permanent exhibition centres in MSME-Development Institutes

The government is planning to establish permanent exhibition centres in the premises of MSME-Development Institutes for wider market accessibility in consultation with India Trade Promotion Organization. In its year-end review, the Micro, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020