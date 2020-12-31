Agra: Children buried under mud while plying, at least six hurt

At least six children sustained injuries after they were buried under a mound of mud while playing near a pond in Agra on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place in Sikandra police station area of the district in the afternoon, prompting senior officials to reach the spot and oversee rescue and relief operations that involved clearing of mud by an earthmover.

According to a local police official, “A part of the pond collapsed when the children were at the spot and they got buried in it.” At least six children were rescued and were admitted to a hospital, the police official said. The exact number of children who suffered injuries in the incident is not available immediately, the official added.