New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. . DES19 HR-RJ-FARMERS-POLICE Rajasthan-Haryana border: Cops use water cannon, tear gas as farmers break through barricades Chandigarh/Jaipur: The Haryana Police on Thursday used a water cannon and tear gas as farmers on tractor-trailers broke through barricades at the Shahjahanpur border with Rajasthan, trying to push towards the national capital. .

DES28 HR-HOODA Cong wants special session, but yet to get time from Governor to meet: Hooda Chandigarh: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the Congress wanted a special session of the state assembly so a no-confidence motion could be brought against the M L Khattar government, but despite multiple attempts to meet the governor over the issue they were yet to get time from him. . DES12 UP-AGRA-VANDALISM Mob sets Agra police chowki afire after youth dies in road crash Agra (UP): A clash broke out in Agra between cops and scores of people who were angry over the death of a man in a road crash and set a police chowki and some vehicles on fire on Thursday, officials said. .

DES7 UP-CONG-LETTER Being deprived of my rights as people's representative: UP Cong chief in letter to President Kovind Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, complaining about his repeated arrests by the state police, saying they deprive him of his rights as people's representative. . DES34 UP-VIRUS CASES 971 people test positive for infection, 12 die in UP: Official Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 971 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the contamination tally to 5,85,902 even as 12 people died of Covid-19 raising the death toll due to the disease to 8,364. .

DES29 PB-AMARINDER-BJP BJP's request to defer civic body polls shows panic in party: Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the state BJP's request to the governor for postponement of the civic body polls on “baseless ground” of law and order situation showed that the party leadership was in complete panic. . DES37 PB-ESPIONAGE-ARREST 2 arrested for espionage in Ludhiana Ludhiana: Police on Thursday arrested two people for allegedly supplying photographs and other important information regarding activities of the IAF airbase at Halwara near here to Pakistan. .

DES20 UP-CONG-LD YATRA Nearly 100 Congress workers detained in UP's Banda Banda (UP): Around 100 Congress workers trying to take out a protest march against the ''mismanagement'' of state-run cow shelters were detained here on Thursday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, police said. . DES11 UKD-TIGER-TRANSLOCATION Now, U'khand Forest Dept to translocate tiger to Rajaji reserve Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand Forest Department which translocated a tigress from the Corbett to Rajaji Tiger Reserve now faces a more challenging task of relocating to the park a tiger as her potential mate. .

DES24 UKD-VIRUS 304 more test positive for COVID-9 in U'khand Dehradun: Uttarakhand's Covid tally rose to 90,920 on Thursday as 304 more people tested positive for infection while five died of the disease.. .