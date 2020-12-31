Left Menu
Manipur govt requests NDRF, Army to help extinguish fire in Dzukou Range

The Dzukou Valley is a valley located at the borders of Nagaland and Manipur.The Manipur government requested the National Disaster Response Force to provide assistance in containing the situation and had also requisitioned the Army and the Assam Rifles to assist firefighters in extinguishing the wildfire, they said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:51 IST
Manipur govt requests NDRF, Army to help extinguish fire in Dzukou Range

The Manipur government has requested the NDRF and the Army to help contain the wildfire which broke out in Dzukou Range in neighbouring Nagaland and has spread to Senapati district of the state, officials said on Thursday. The fire broke out in the Dzukou Range in Nagaland on Tuesday and has crossed over to Manipur side, they said.

Manipur Chief Minister Chief Minister N Biren Singh conducted an aerial survey of Dzukou valley in Manipur's Senapati district on Thursday accompanied by Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police L M Khaute in a helicopter to assess the situation, a state government release said. The Dzukou Valley is a valley located at the borders of Nagaland and Manipur.

The Manipur government requested the National Disaster Response Force to provide assistance in containing the situation and had also requisitioned the Army and the Assam Rifles to assist firefighters in extinguishing the wildfire, they said. Firefighters, forest department personnel and volunteers from Mao area have reached the area and are trying to douse the blaze, officials added.

