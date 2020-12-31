Left Menu
Youth commits suicide inside MP’s bungalow’s servant quarters: Police

Anup told police that he and other people sleeping inside came out after breaking open the bathrooms window pan and removed the body to the floor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 23:05 IST
A 21-year-old youth allegedly hanged himself to death on Thursday inside servants' quarter of the BJP MP Rodmal Nagar’s residence in central Delhi, police said. A police official said a PCR call was received in the afternoon that a man has committed suicide at 2, Firoz Shah Road.

On enquiry, it was found that the house is the official residence of Rodmal Nagar, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding that the MP had left for his constituency around a month ago. The victim was identified as Neeraj, the brother-in-law of the MP’s private assistant Anup Kumar Singh, the official said, adding when the police reached the spot, the victim’s body was lying on the floor outside the servants' quarter with an electric wire tied to his neck.

Anup told police that he and Neeraj were sleeping in different rooms of the servants' quarter. Neeraj went out during the night and bolted the servants' quarter door from outside and committed suicide by hanging himself with electric wire tied to iron angles fitted with the outside wall, the official said quoting Anup.

Anup told police that he and other people sleeping inside came out after breaking open the bathroom’s window pan and removed the body to the floor. The deceased used to work as an electrician in Jasola and had come to live here on December 20, the police said. A colleague of the deceased and cook too were sleeping in the victim’s room, the officer said. No apparent injury mark except the ligature was there on the victim’s neck, the police said, adding the parents of deceased have been informed.

