Suvendu's brother moves HC challenging removal from civic body post

Trinamool Congress leader Soumendu Adhikari on Thursday filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court challenging his removal from the post of administrator of Contai Municipality in Purba Medinipur district. Adhikari, a brother of political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari who recently quit the TMC to join the BJP, claimed that he has been illegally removed by the West Bengal government's Municipal Affairs Department from the post of administrator of the civic body.

Adhikari was the chairman of Contai Municipality till the term of the board expired in 2019. He was then appointed as its administrator since elections were postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Senior lawyer Bikash Bhattacharya, representing Adhikari, said that the matter is likely to come up for hearing before a bench of the high court next week after it reopens after the winter vacation.

Soumendu Adhikari had not participated in the recent political programmes of the TMC in Purba Medinipur and a section of the party leaders alleged that he was supporting his brother's mass contact programmes in the district in the last two months..