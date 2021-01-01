Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out in district court complex in Bhaderwah

The fire caused damage to the heritage building made of cedar wood and a shrine located in the complex, they added.Fire personnel could not bring the blaze under control immediately as the strucutre was made up of wood and the blaze spread rapidly.

PTI | Bhadarwah | Updated: 01-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 14:41 IST
Fire breaks out in district court complex in Bhaderwah
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A massive fire broke out in a court complex in Bhaderwah belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, damaging the heritage court building and a shrine located in the premises, official said on Friday. No casualty has been reported in the blaze that broke out on Thursday evening. The fire caused damage to the heritage building made of cedar wood and a shrine located in the complex, they added.

Fire personnel could not bring the blaze under control immediately as the strucutre was made up of wood and the blaze spread rapidly. To control the fire, the administration also called additional fire tenders from Doda. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man gets one year RI for molesting school girls

A special court at Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra sentenced a 49-year-old man to one year of rigorous imprisonment for molesting school girls. In the order passed recently, special court judge S S Shaikh also slapped a fine of Rs...

Farmers' protest: NGO installing bio-toilets at Singhu border for women

With more women joining the farmers protest at the Singhu border here over the last few days, an NGO is installing bio-toilets made using recycled material to ensure that they dont have to worry about the lack of basic amenities. Days after...

India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

Continuing a 30-year practice, India and Pakistan on Friday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral arrangement that prohibits the two countries from attacking each others atomic facilities. The two countries excha...

Racing against time, Babar Azam has lengthy net session ahead of second Test

The chances of Pakistan captain Babar Azam regaining fitness in time for the second Test against New Zealand have improved as he had a lengthy training session at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. A spokesperson for the national te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021