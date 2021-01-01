Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull

It was not immediately clear how the mine was attached to the tanker, which was being rented by an unidentified client from SOMO, Iraq's state oil marketing organisation, the military said. In November an explosion damaged a Greek-managed tanker at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 19:25 IST
Iraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull

An Iraqi oil tanker was evacuated after a mine was discovered attached to its hull, and explosives experts were working to make it safe, Iraq's military said on Friday.

The tanker was in international waters about 28 nautical miles (52 km) off Iraq's coast in the Persian Gulf and supplying another ship with fuel when the device was discovered on Thursday afternoon, the military said in its statement. "It's a complicated marine bomb with sensors that could cause a sudden explosion," a security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

"Our team has not dealt with such mines before and we asked for further assistance from a more professional bombs team," the source said. Iraq's navy had secured the area and the ship has been isolated from other vessels, two other security sources said.

There have been several attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea in the last few years, amid rising regional tensions. It was not immediately clear how the mine was attached to the tanker, which was being rented by an unidentified client from SOMO, Iraq's state oil marketing organisation, the military said.

In November an explosion damaged a Greek-managed tanker at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa: Biggest hospital of country records 'near-empty trauma units'

A morning with a near-empty trauma unit in the biggest hospital of South Africa, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital records no trauma patients, according to a report by Pindula News.Reportedly posted on its official page on Facebook, the S...

IIMA revokes decision to raze iconic buildings by Louis Kahn

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad IIMA has decided to withdraw its proposal to demolish 14 of its dormitories designed by American architect Louis Kahn in 1960s, following widespread opposition, an official said on Friday. One o...

India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, country's first - sources

Indias drug regulator on Friday approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The decision clears the vaccines rollout in the worlds s...

RoDTEP benefits subject to conditions, restriction, fulfilment of procedural requirements: FinMin

Availability of benefits under tax refund scheme RoDTEP for exporters would be subject to conditions, restriction, ineligibility and fulfilment of procedural requirements as notified by the government, an official statement said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021