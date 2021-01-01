Grenade attack on SSB camp in Srinagar; no damage or injuries

Grenade attack on SSB camp in Srinagar; no damage or injuriesPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-01-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 20:22 IST
Militants lobbed a grenade at a camp of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Chanapora area of Srinagar city on Friday evening, but there was no damage done, police said
Militants hurled the grenade on the camp of 14 Battalion SSB near Chanpora bridge here in the evening, a police official said
He said there was no loss of life or damage to property in the grenade explosion.
