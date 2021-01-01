Grenade attack on SSB camp in Srinagar; no damage or injuries

Militants lobbed a grenade at a camp of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Chanapora area of Srinagar city on Friday evening, but there was no damage done, police said

Militants hurled the grenade on the camp of 14 Battalion SSB near Chanpora bridge here in the evening, a police official said

He said there was no loss of life or damage to property in the grenade explosion.