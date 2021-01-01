Power department employee caught taking bribe: ACB

A Jodhpur DISCOM employee posted in Churu was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Friday while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15000 on Friday

Accused Ram Singh, a consumer complaint attendant, posted in the office of Jodhpur DISCOM’s assistant engineer in Churu's Bidasar had demanded the bribe from the complainant to allow an electrical connection to his uncle’s house. After the verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while taking the bribe of Rs 15,000, ACB’s Additional SP Anand Prakash Swami said.