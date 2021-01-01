Thousands arrested in Kolkata during New Year celebrations

At least 1,270 people were arrested for disorderly conduct from different parts of the city during raids conducted early on Friday night, as revellers rang in the New Year, a police officer said. Altogether 2,661 people were apprehended under different sections of the Motor Vehicles Act -- 1,287 for not wearing helmets, 832 for passenger overload on two-wheelers and 174 for drunken driving, he said.

Seventy-seven others were issued non-bailable warrants for various offences. Seventeen preventive arrests were made to avoid trouble during New Year revelries.

Over 260 litres of liquor were seized during the raids, the officer added..