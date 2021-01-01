Illegal arms factory busted in UP, 3 held

Three people were arrested after an illicit firearms factory was busted in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Friday. Police conducted a raid in Adaar village under Hussainganj police station limits late Thursday night and caught one person while making illicit firearms, they said.

Ten illicit pistols, some half-finished firearms and material used in making them were recovered from the spot, police said. On the information provided by the accused, two buyers were also arrested, they added.