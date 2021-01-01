Hookah party busted at Nagpur hotel

Nagpur city police on Friday raided a hotel in Ramdaspeth area where hookah and liquor was being offered at a late night party in violation of rules, an official said. Police raided Hotel Tuli Imperial in the early hours of Friday and filed cases against two owners of the hotel, a manager and 67 customers.

The hotel had permission to serve 120 customers on the rooftop but more than 300 customers were being served there, the official said. The police detained 67 customers including 19 women.

They were released after collecting blood samples..