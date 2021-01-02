Left Menu
Rajnath Singh condoles demise of veteran Congress leader Buta Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and former home minister, Buta Singh, who passed away earlier today. He was 86 years old.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:10 IST
Rajnath Singh condoles demise of veteran Congress leader Buta Singh
Veteran Congress leader Buta Singh (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and former home minister, Buta Singh, who passed away earlier today. He was 86 years old. Singh tweeted. "Shri Buta Singh ji dedicated his life serving poor and downtrodden. He served the nation in several capacities. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

The four-time Member of Parliament from the Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan, Buta Singh served as Union Home Minister in the Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989, and National President of Scheduled Caste Commission. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief at the demise of the Congress leader and extended condolences to his family. (ANI)

