Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 held for extortion over 'defective' meter

Two contractual employees of power utility BSES were arrested for allegedly extorting money from a shopkeeper in south Delhi on the pretext that his meter was tempered, police said on Friday. A case has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station and the two were arrested, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:38 IST
2 held for extortion over 'defective' meter

Two contractual employees of power utility BSES were arrested for allegedly extorting money from a shopkeeper in south Delhi on the pretext that his meter was tempered, police said on Friday. The duo visited the photocopy shop of Sanjay Sareen, 55, at Malviya Nagar on Thursday for changing defective meters. They said his meter was tampered, according to police.

After replacement, Sahil Goyal (25) and Tarun Suri (47) demanded Rs 35,000 against the settlement of the tampered meter. The suspects threatened Sareen that if the money was not given to them, they would implicate him in a case and Rs 3.5 lakh would be imposed as penalty by the BSES, an officer said. The matter was settled for Rs 15,000 and Friday afternoon as fixed to deliver the money, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

While handing over the amount, the two were caught red-handed by the BSES Vigilance officials who were also present there on the request of the complainant, the DCP said. A case has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station and the two were arrested, police said. PTI NIT HMB

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MLA urges Centre to rescue Indians stranded on ships in China

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur has written to the External Affairs Minister, urging him to help 39 Indians, including many from Maharashtra, who are stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters for the last several months. Some of...

Gujarat:Four UK returnees detected with new coronavirus strain

Four persons who recently returned to Gujarat from the United Kingdom UK have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, a top state health department official said on Saturday. Results of the 15 samples that had tested positive for...

Manushi Chhillar roped in by United Nations to bat for women safety

Former Miss World and Bollywood actor Manushi Chhillar have been roped in by United Nations Women The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women for a global initiative OrangeTheWorld to raise awareness on gender...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021