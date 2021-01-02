2 held for extortion over 'defective' meter

Two contractual employees of power utility BSES were arrested for allegedly extorting money from a shopkeeper in south Delhi on the pretext that his meter was tempered, police said on Friday. The duo visited the photocopy shop of Sanjay Sareen, 55, at Malviya Nagar on Thursday for changing defective meters. They said his meter was tampered, according to police.

After replacement, Sahil Goyal (25) and Tarun Suri (47) demanded Rs 35,000 against the settlement of the tampered meter. The suspects threatened Sareen that if the money was not given to them, they would implicate him in a case and Rs 3.5 lakh would be imposed as penalty by the BSES, an officer said. The matter was settled for Rs 15,000 and Friday afternoon as fixed to deliver the money, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

While handing over the amount, the two were caught red-handed by the BSES Vigilance officials who were also present there on the request of the complainant, the DCP said. A case has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station and the two were arrested, police said. PTI NIT HMB