Army sets up 'feedback and grievances' helpline in Kashmir

As part of Indian Armys efforts to further strengthen the bond of friendship between the Aawam and Jawan, a feedback and grievances helpline has been established under the aegis of Chinar Corps, a defence spokesman said.He said the helpline number is 9484101010.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:10 IST
Representative Image

The Army on Saturday set up a 'feedback and grievances' helpline in the Kashmir valley as part of its efforts to strengthen the bond with the people. The helpline has been set up under the aegis of Chinar Corps or 15 Corps – responsible for guarding the Line of Control in the valley. ''As part of Indian Army's efforts to further strengthen the bond of friendship between the Aawam and Jawan, a 'feedback and grievances' helpline has been established under the aegis of Chinar Corps,'' a defence spokesman said.

He said the helpline number is 9484101010. The contact can also be established through Telegram application, the spokesman said. ''A 'Humsaya' (companion) to the Awaam, in good times and through any challenge, the Awaam-Jawan greater synergy will go a long way in establishing peace and prosperity for all,'' he said.

