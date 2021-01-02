Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man suspected to have killed sons, self

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 PTI A man and his younger son were found dead in a temple pond while the elder ones body was lying in the house with his throat slit, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:12 IST
Man suspected to have killed sons, self

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 (PTI): A man and his younger son were found dead in a temple pond while the elder one's body was lying in the house with his throat slit, police said on Saturday. The incident was reported at Navayikkulam near here.

The deceased were Safeer and his two sons aged 9 and 12, the police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the father had killed both his sons before himself, they said.

The killing and the suicide came to light after Safeer's auto-rickshaw was found parked adjacent to the temple pond near his house, they said. ''Both Sameer's and his younger son's bodies were fished out of the pond. The elder boy was found killed at their house, with the hands tied and the throat slit,'' a police official told PTI.

Safeer's wife was staying separately due to some family issues, the police said. Though the children were staying with their mother, Safer had brought both of them with him some days ago.

''Before the killing, the father had taken the children to the beach and bought new dresses for them. We suspect he had been suffering from some mental problems,'' the officer said. More details would emerge during the interrogation of wife and other family members, the police added.

PTI LGK NVG NVG.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ten more arrested over attack on Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani police have arrested 10 more people in overnight raids for their alleged involvement in the vandalisation of a Hindu temple by a mob led by members of a radical Islamist party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. With the latest arrest...

Sonalika surpasses FY'20 sales to sell over 1 Lakh tractors in 9 months of FY'21, powers ahead with 3X growth at 33 percent

New Delhi India, January 2 ANINewsVoir In line with the magnificent performance registered throughout the year 2020, Sonalika Tractors has started the New Year 2021 with an unparalleled achievement. The fastest growing tractor brand in the ...

Soccer-Inter Milan deny rumours that owners Suning want to sell

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has shot down reports in the Italian media that he is looking to sell the Serie A club.Reports on Saturday said that the Rothschild bank has a mandate to sell the entire club, as well as to find new invest...

Buta Singh - the quintessential politician who sailed through turbulent years of Indian politics

With his ear to the ground and eye on the national politics, Congress veteran Buta Singh was the quintessential politician who sailed through the most turbulent years of Indian politics with deftness and diligence, and went on to become the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021